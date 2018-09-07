SIU to move speedily in dealing with those abusing state resources

The SIU will also probe contracts involving the Ekurhuleni and eThekwini municipality.

JOHANNESBURG – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it will move with urgency to ensure that civil action is taken against those found guilty of abusing state resources.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he's ordered the Special Investigating Unit to probe alleged corruption and maladministration in the awarding of tenders by the Water and Sanitation Department.

The department recently revealed that it is broke and that it had asked Parliament to adjust its budget so it can meet its targets for current financial years.

The SIU will also probe contracts involving the Ekurhuleni and eThekwini municipality.

The unit's advocate Andy Mothibi says: "We’d like to ensure that this investigation, at the least, is completed or issue an interim report to the president within six months to ensure that we deliver the results that are expected."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)