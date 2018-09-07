SIU to move speedily in dealing with those abusing state resources
The SIU will also probe contracts involving the Ekurhuleni and eThekwini municipality.
JOHANNESBURG – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it will move with urgency to ensure that civil action is taken against those found guilty of abusing state resources.
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he's ordered the Special Investigating Unit to probe alleged corruption and maladministration in the awarding of tenders by the Water and Sanitation Department.
The department recently revealed that it is broke and that it had asked Parliament to adjust its budget so it can meet its targets for current financial years.
The SIU will also probe contracts involving the Ekurhuleni and eThekwini municipality.
The unit's advocate Andy Mothibi says: "We’d like to ensure that this investigation, at the least, is completed or issue an interim report to the president within six months to ensure that we deliver the results that are expected."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
Mashaba: Joburg CBD fire should never happen again
-
Ramaphosa says South Africa to recover from recession soon
-
Land expropriation plans not attack on white people, says Mokonyane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.