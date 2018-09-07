SAICE parts ways with Manglin Pillay following sexist article

In a statement, SAICE president Errol Kerst said Pillay and the SAICE board agreed to part ways following several responses from concerned members about Pillay’s column.

CAPE TOWN – CEO of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE) Manglin Pillay on Thursday resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement, SAICE president Errol Kerst said Pillay and the SAICE board agreed to part ways following several responses from concerned members about Pillay’s column.

“In the interest of SAICE and the long-term relationship with members, stakeholders and the public in general, Manglin Pillay and the executive board of SAICE have agreed to part ways. Manglin’s tenure as CEO has thus been terminated with immediate effect.”

The former CEO received immediate backlash for comments he made in a column‚ titled Out on a rib‚ in which he suggested that “there was no place for women in engineering” or the field of science.

WATCH: Women Engineers: The fight for equality continues

However, during an interview with Talk Radio 702 in August, Pillay said he was misquoted.

“A lot of things are taken out of context. I think the question is, do we support women in Stem (science, technology, engineering, and math) careers? I say absolutely. Generally speaking, women bring unique talents to engineering… In South Africa, we do need more women in Stem careers.”

[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don't belong in engineering

Social media users have reacted to the news, with some describing it as a victory for women in science.

It’s a difficult & lonely road to stand up for what is right. When it comes to #sexism in #engineering we cannot remain silent. Proud of our @_WomEng team & the #women & #men in our sector who have had enough & stood up together to lobby #saice to dismiss CEO #manglinpillay pic.twitter.com/EWwUYV3z8R — Naadiya Moosajee (@NaadiyaMoosajee) September 6, 2018

And quietly, quietly, they fire him. Manglin Pillay, mere weeks after the furore over his sexist editorial over women in engineering, has indeed fallen.

Cc @kamie_p pic.twitter.com/405JlHj08V — marang setshwaelo (@marangdream) September 6, 2018