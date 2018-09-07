Popular Topics
SAICE parts ways with Manglin Pillay following sexist article

In a statement, SAICE president Errol Kerst said Pillay and the SAICE board agreed to part ways following several responses from concerned members about Pillay’s column.

FILE: Former South African Institution of Civil Engineering CEO Manglin Pillay. Picture: Facebook
FILE: Former South African Institution of Civil Engineering CEO Manglin Pillay. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – CEO of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE) Manglin Pillay on Thursday resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement, SAICE president Errol Kerst said Pillay and the SAICE board agreed to part ways following several responses from concerned members about Pillay’s column.

“In the interest of SAICE and the long-term relationship with members, stakeholders and the public in general, Manglin Pillay and the executive board of SAICE have agreed to part ways. Manglin’s tenure as CEO has thus been terminated with immediate effect.”

The former CEO received immediate backlash for comments he made in a column‚ titled Out on a rib‚ in which he suggested that “there was no place for women in engineering” or the field of science.

WATCH: Women Engineers: The fight for equality continues

However, during an interview with Talk Radio 702 in August, Pillay said he was misquoted.

“A lot of things are taken out of context. I think the question is, do we support women in Stem (science, technology, engineering, and math) careers? I say absolutely. Generally speaking, women bring unique talents to engineering… In South Africa, we do need more women in Stem careers.”

[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don't belong in engineering

Social media users have reacted to the news, with some describing it as a victory for women in science.

Timeline

