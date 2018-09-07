SAICE parts ways with Manglin Pillay following sexist article
In a statement, SAICE president Errol Kerst said Pillay and the SAICE board agreed to part ways following several responses from concerned members about Pillay’s column.
CAPE TOWN – CEO of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE) Manglin Pillay on Thursday resigned with immediate effect.
In a statement, SAICE president Errol Kerst said Pillay and the SAICE board agreed to part ways following several responses from concerned members about Pillay’s column.
“In the interest of SAICE and the long-term relationship with members, stakeholders and the public in general, Manglin Pillay and the executive board of SAICE have agreed to part ways. Manglin’s tenure as CEO has thus been terminated with immediate effect.”
The former CEO received immediate backlash for comments he made in a column‚ titled Out on a rib‚ in which he suggested that “there was no place for women in engineering” or the field of science.
WATCH: Women Engineers: The fight for equality continues
However, during an interview with Talk Radio 702 in August, Pillay said he was misquoted.
“A lot of things are taken out of context. I think the question is, do we support women in Stem (science, technology, engineering, and math) careers? I say absolutely. Generally speaking, women bring unique talents to engineering… In South Africa, we do need more women in Stem careers.”
[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don't belong in engineering
Social media users have reacted to the news, with some describing it as a victory for women in science.
It’s a difficult & lonely road to stand up for what is right. When it comes to #sexism in #engineering we cannot remain silent. Proud of our @_WomEng team & the #women & #men in our sector who have had enough & stood up together to lobby #saice to dismiss CEO #manglinpillay pic.twitter.com/EWwUYV3z8R— Naadiya Moosajee (@NaadiyaMoosajee) September 6, 2018
And quietly, quietly, they fire him. Manglin Pillay, mere weeks after the furore over his sexist editorial over women in engineering, has indeed fallen.— marang setshwaelo (@marangdream) September 6, 2018
Cc @kamie_p pic.twitter.com/405JlHj08V
Thanks @_WomEng for pressuring SAICE to get rid of Manglin Pillay. We appreciate your efforts! 👏 Time for a woman CEO. #SAICE— Meg (@Tegaloo88) September 6, 2018
Well done @saice_civil. It took a while but you eventually did the right thing! #saiceCEO #ManglinPillay is fired! #ManglinPillayFired #SAICE #saice @_WomEng @uct_ebesc @UCTStudent @News24 https://t.co/mFnqqsD3uc— Emmanuel Omatuku (@EmmanuelOmatuku) September 6, 2018
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
Mashaba: Joburg CBD fire should never happen again
-
Ramaphosa says South Africa to recover from recession soon
-
'Farmers must recognise land on which they are farming was taken from others'
-
'Expropriate without compensation, but don't touch traditional land'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.