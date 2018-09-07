Russian air strikes pound Syria's Idlib before key summit
Russian government forces have been massing around Idlib for weeks ahead of an expected offensive on the province, which is held by jihadists led by al-Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate and rival Turkish-backed rebels.
LEBANON - Russian air strikes killed two people in Syria's Idlib Friday, a monitor said, as President Vladimir Putin was in Tehran for a summit on the fate of the last major rebel bastion.
Putin, who backs the Damascus regime, was to meet the leaders of fellow government ally Iran and rebel backer Turkey to determine the future of the northwestern province on the Turkish border. Government forces have been massing around Idlib for weeks ahead of an expected offensive on the province, which is held by jihadists led by al-Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate and rival Turkish-backed rebels.
On Friday morning, Russian air raids targeted rebel positions in the southwest of the province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Among them were positions of the jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance, as well as of the hardline Ahrar al-Sham group, the Britain-based monitor said.
They destroyed one Ahrar al-Sham post, killing one of its fighters and wounding 14 others in the area of Hobait, it said. A shepherd was also killed and four other people wounded in the bombardment, the Observatory said, although it was not immediately clear if they were fighters or civilians.
"The aim was to destroy rebel fortifications," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman. Russian warplanes then carried out a second wave of strikes on the same target, preventing rescue workers from extracting victims from the rubble, he said. HTS controls more than half of Idlib province, while other rebels, including Ahrar al-Sham, hold most of the rest.
The Damascus regime is present in a southeastern chunk of the province. On Thursday, Russia said it would continue to kill "terrorists" in Idlib and elsewhere in Syria to bring back peace. Aid groups have warned that any military offensive in Idlib could spark one of the worst humanitarian disasters of Syria's seven-year civil war.
Almost three million people live in Idlib and adjacent rebel-held areas, half of whom have already been displaced from other parts of the country, the United Nations says. More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since the war erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Japan typhoon leaves at least 10 dead & thousands stranded
-
[WATCH] Caught on Camera: Man refused bus service because he's black
-
[VIDEO] 13-year-old wakes up to naked intruder
-
Trump says Woodward's White House book a 'scam'
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and wife to divorce
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.