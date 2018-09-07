Popular Topics
Ramokgopa: Dept working on disaster recovery plan following Jozi CBD fire

Emergency workers remain on high alert as the building is still smouldering.

Firefighters begin clearing away equipment on 7 September 2018 near the Lisbon Building following the deadly fire there earlier this week. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Firefighters begin clearing away equipment on 7 September 2018 near the Lisbon Building following the deadly fire there earlier this week. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Thando Kubheka one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has visited the site of this week's fire in the Johannesburg CBD in which three firefighters lost their lives.

The Lisbon Building caught fire on Wednesday morning. It’s not clear what sparked the blaze on the 23rd floor.
Emergency workers remain on high alert as the building is still smouldering.

Ramokgopa says she'll be visiting the families of Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Kathutshelo Muedi soon.

“I’ve met with the head of department and management in Gauteng. They are also putting together a disaster recovery plan and also a business continuity plan, so that we continue to support the various clinics and hospitals.”

Meanwhile, the South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on the Cooperative Governance minister to institute an independent investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths.

The party has warned against speculation and appealed to the public to give officials time to investigate the deadly fire.

The SACP’s Joe Mpisi says: “The City of Johannesburg does not have capacity with the vehicles and equipment that they’re giving to workers. We are calling on them to take responsibility and to equip our firefighters with resources.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

