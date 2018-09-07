Police hunt suspects after West Rand deadly cash heist

One criminal was shot dead while his three accomplices fled the scene, leaving behind an AK 47 rifle and three pistols.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for three criminals involved in a deadly cash-in-transit heist on the West Rand.

It’s understood a security guard had been collecting money from a service station in Florida on Friday afternoon when he was confronted by two armed men who took cash and his firearm.

One of the criminals then shot a tyre of the vehicle while making a getaway.

However, their getaway car was spotted by metro police and there was a shootout.

The police's Reneilwe Serero says the officers involved have been commended for their swift response.

“We commend the work done by our men and women in blue in ensuring that South Africans are safe and feel safe at all times.”