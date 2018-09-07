[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT & Tuks win to set up derby day semifinals

Ahmed Kajee & Michael Pedro | In the final round of varsity football 2018, NWU needed to win and hope other results went their way to secure a spot in the semis. UKZN & UL battled it out for what would be their first and only wins of the season. Ahmed Kajee and Mike Pedro caught up with Wits goalkeeper Matthew Carelse, who is in his first year of varsity football, and Clinton Mphahlele who has recently joined the team after playing at Tuks for the last two seasons.