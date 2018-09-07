Pauw 'happy' after Sars drop planned litigation against him
Sars planned to sue Jacques Pauw for contravening the Tax Administration Act. He says the dropping of the suit vindicates him.
JOHANNESBURG - Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw says he's happy South African Revenue Service (Sars) has dropped its planned litigation against him.
Sars planned to sue Pauw for contravening the Tax Administration Act.
The planned suit stemmed from his book The President's Keepers, in which he published confidential taxpayer information.
The suit has now been dropped and Pauw says he's happy but unsurprised.
“I knew from the outset when Sars instigated the litigation against me that it was terribly malicious for Tom Moyane and Jonas Makwakwa to do this.”
Pauw says the dropping of the suit vindicates him.
“They wanted to litigate against me for the fact that I’ve revealed confidential taxpayers’ information. I’ve always said from the beginning that that confirms the allegations in my book because I could only have transgressed the Tax Administration Act if my allegations were correct.”
