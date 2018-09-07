Parly concludes public land hearings

With oral submissions concluded, MPs are now preparing to go through the more than 700,000 written submissions from the public and various organisations.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has concluded its public hearings into a possible constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The constitutional review committee has spent two months on the road listening to submissions from South Africans in all nine provinces.

The second phase of the oral submissions took place in Parliament this week.

The hearings concluded with submissions from the Banking Association of South Africa and Business Unity South Africa, with both organisations opposed to a constitutional amendment.

With oral submissions concluded, Members of Parliament (MPs) are now preparing to go through the more than 700,000 written submissions from the public and various organisations.

Committee chairperson Lewis Nzimande said: “The service provider that was solicited or contracted to handle the written submissions will meet the committee on 12 September to give an update and in that meeting, there will be a report on written submission.”

Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach added: “My party wants access to those written submissions, we want to go through them.”

The committee has until 28 September to finalise its work.

It will now be up to Parliament to decide on a suitable date for a special sitting for MPs to debate the committee’s report.

