Parly concludes public land hearings
With oral submissions concluded, MPs are now preparing to go through the more than 700,000 written submissions from the public and various organisations.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has concluded its public hearings into a possible constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The constitutional review committee has spent two months on the road listening to submissions from South Africans in all nine provinces.
The second phase of the oral submissions took place in Parliament this week.
The hearings concluded with submissions from the Banking Association of South Africa and Business Unity South Africa, with both organisations opposed to a constitutional amendment.
With oral submissions concluded, Members of Parliament (MPs) are now preparing to go through the more than 700,000 written submissions from the public and various organisations.
Committee chairperson Lewis Nzimande said: “The service provider that was solicited or contracted to handle the written submissions will meet the committee on 12 September to give an update and in that meeting, there will be a report on written submission.”
Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach added: “My party wants access to those written submissions, we want to go through them.”
The committee has until 28 September to finalise its work.
It will now be up to Parliament to decide on a suitable date for a special sitting for MPs to debate the committee’s report.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
Nedbank warns land expropriation could trigger banking crisis
-
Gordhan visits Denel explosion site, sends condolences to families of victims
-
Snow predicted for parts of WC,EC; heavy rainfall for Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.