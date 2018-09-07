Nxesi denies reports that Civitas Building in Pretoria is a ‘death trap’
Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi have given a briefing on the state of the building in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi has rejected reports that the national Health Department's head office the Civitas Building in the Pretoria inner city is a death trap.
Nxesi conceded that the Civitas Building has not been properly maintained.
“Poor maintenance in part resulted in the malfunctioning of the air conditioning. Employees quite legitimately protested their working conditions. However, we strongly reject the sensationalist headlines suggesting the Department of Health Civitas Building is a death trap.”
He suspects aggrieved staff are now vandalising the building.
“We are now dealing with a concerted campaign of criminal and potential lethal sabotage. Where contractors have done work on the air conditioning units, they return the following day to find wiring cut and the disabling of the smoke detectors and security cameras.”
