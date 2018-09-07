No constitutional amendment required for land reform, says banking association
The industry body representing all banks in the country, has made its submissions before Parliament’s constitutional review committee today.
CAPE TOWN – The Banking Association of South Africa says it supports land reform, but it doesn’t believe the process requires a constitutional amendment.
The industry body, representing all banks in the country, has made its submissions before Parliament’s constitutional review committee on Friday.
Today marks the final day of the second phase of land hearings into the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The Banking Association’s Cas Coovadia says amending Section 25 of the Constitution has the potential to undermine property rights and risk homeowners’ investments.
“Banks have invested over R1.6 trillion into property loans and these are investments of depositors, the money of the people in this country.”
Coovadia has told MPs about 70% of South Africans have a bank account and denying them private property rights could have a devastating effect.
“If we undermine property rights, this will be a risk to homeowners.”
The association wants a comprehensive land audit as well as the creation of an ombudsman to oversee land reform.
WATCH: Final day of public land expropriation hearings
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
