MPs to discuss price hikes & economic recession in Parly next week

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is expected to hold two crucial debates next week on issues impacting the finances of South Africans.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for a debate on the fuel price hikes, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the economic recession to be discussed.

The IFP says it hopes the executive will use the debate to announce relief measures against the ever-increasing cost of fuel.

On Thursday, Deputy President David Mabuza said sparing motorists from a 25 cents per litre increase this month was only a temporary measure that could not be repeated.

The IFP wants the fuel levies to be suspended until the global price of fuel has stabilised, something the Department of Energy has already told Parliament would be unwise.

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “It’s a determination that would need to be explained further as to why they believe it’s not feasible. The fuel levy is not in the collective interest of South Africa, it is a burden, and we believe fundamentally it must be suspended.”

Meanwhile, DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he will present a plan next week that will include implementable ideas to reverse the economic decline, ignite growth and create jobs.