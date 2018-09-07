Motsoaledi welcomes PSA’s legal bid over ‘unsafe’ Civitas Building
The union is seeking an order in the Labour Court to declare the department’s national office in Pretoria, the Civitas Building, an unsafe environment.
PRETORIA - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed the Public Servants Association (PSA)'s decision to take the department to court to determine whether it’s putting its employees lives at risk.
It then wants a new building to be found.
Minister Motsoaledi says while the Civitas Building has not been properly maintained, it is safe.
“We believe that’s the best way to settle things when there are allegations, for the courts to adjudicate us. Are we putting people’s lives at risk?”
He says a recent study of the building’s ventilation revealed one minor issue.
“That there is not enough air velocity, we agree. But the temperature level is normal, the carbon dioxide level is normal and carbon monoxide level, which we think are the dangerous ones, are normal.”
The building is currently being renovated.
