Mnangagwa rightful winner of Zim elections, says Mugabe
The former president says it was clear that Emmerson Mnangagwa was the winner of the 30 July poll, adding that everyone should rally behind his government.
HARARE - Former President Robert Mugabe has made his first public comments on Zimbabwe’s disputed election.
The 94-year-old says Emmerson Mnangagwa was the rightful winner of the poll, after he vowed not to vote for him.
Mugabe made the comments on Thursday night at the funeral of his mother-in-law Idah Marufu.
The former president says it was clear that Mnangagwa was the winner of the 30 July poll, adding that everyone should rally behind his government.
This is a notable turnaround. A day before the election, Mugabe appeared to give his backing to the MDC’s Nelson Chamisa, saying he wouldn’t vote for those who had tormented him.
There will be speculation on whether Mugabe is now trying to protect his family’s interests under a Mnangagwa government.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
