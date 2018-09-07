Mashaba: Joburg CBD fire should never happen again

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mashaba: Joburg CBD fire should never happen again

Three firemen were killed after the blaze broke out on the 23rd floor of the building on Wednesday morning.

A firefighting crew assess the damage to a building in the Johannesburg CBD on 6 Septemer 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
A firefighting crew assess the damage to a building in the Johannesburg CBD on 6 Septemer 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fire personnel from Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and OR Tambo International Airport are still stationed outside the government building in Johannesburg which caught fire.

Support from other regions was enlisted after the blaze reignited, with concerns that it would spread rapidly.

The airport also deployed its advanced fire vehicles.

Three firemen were killed after the blaze broke out on the 23rd floor of the building on Wednesday morning.

The fire was extinguished on Thursday afternoon.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that his administration will now investigate other buildings that don't meet safety standards.

He says such a fire should never happen again.

"Hardworking firefighters from the City of Johannesburg, with assistance from Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and the Airports Company of SA. It looks like the fire has been extinguished."

Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa agrees.

"We have plans that are going to be put in place to ensure that every department we have complies with the Safety Act."

Firefighters are set to remain at the site to make sure the fire does not reignite.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA