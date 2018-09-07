Mashaba: Joburg CBD fire should never happen again

Three firemen were killed after the blaze broke out on the 23rd floor of the building on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Fire personnel from Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and OR Tambo International Airport are still stationed outside the government building in Johannesburg which caught fire.

Support from other regions was enlisted after the blaze reignited, with concerns that it would spread rapidly.

The airport also deployed its advanced fire vehicles.

The fire was extinguished on Thursday afternoon.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that his administration will now investigate other buildings that don't meet safety standards.

He says such a fire should never happen again.

"Hardworking firefighters from the City of Johannesburg, with assistance from Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and the Airports Company of SA. It looks like the fire has been extinguished."

Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa agrees.

"We have plans that are going to be put in place to ensure that every department we have complies with the Safety Act."

Firefighters are set to remain at the site to make sure the fire does not reignite.