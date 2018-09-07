Man beaten to death in Rietvallei

It's understood the victim and two other men were attacked by a group armed with stones and traditional sticks.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating a murder case after a man was beaten to death on the West Rand.

It's understood the crime happened in Rietvallei on Thursday when the victim and two other men were attacked by a group armed with stones and traditional sticks.

The police's Solomon Sibiya said: “One of the attackers immediately stopped the group to say these are the wrong people that you’re attacking, the group turned to that man and continued to assault him.”