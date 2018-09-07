Man beaten to death in Rietvallei

Pauw 'happy' after Sars drop planned litigation against him
Local
It's understood the victim and two other men were attacked by a group armed with stones and traditional sticks.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating a murder case after a man was beaten to death on the West Rand.
It's understood the crime happened in Rietvallei on Thursday when the victim and two other men were attacked by a group armed with stones and traditional sticks.
The police's Solomon Sibiya said: “One of the attackers immediately stopped the group to say these are the wrong people that you’re attacking, the group turned to that man and continued to assault him.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.