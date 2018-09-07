Magnitude 6.3 quake rattles central Ecuador: USGS

The quake hit 94 km south of the city of Ambato at a depth of 112 km, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

BENGALURU - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 hit central Ecuador late on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

