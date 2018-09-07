Mabuza says 'too ill' to remember details of Russia trip on Gupta plane

The deputy president does not deny that he flew on a Gupta-linked Bombardier jet to Russia, but says he was so ill, the details are vague.

CAPE TOWN - A trip that Deputy President David Mabuza took to Russia on a Gupta-chartered aircraft in 2015, has once again been raised in Parliament.

Mabuza was asked by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to come clean about the trip which he took to Moscow to undergo medical treatment for alleged poisoning.

But Mabuza says there was nothing untoward about the trip and he was too ill to attend to the details.

The deputy president does not deny that he flew on a Gupta-linked Bombardier jet to Russia, but says he was so ill, the details are vague.

He was asked by the DA's Cathlene Labuschagne whether he ever met a Russian diplomat known for negotiating mining deals, who was allegedly on board the same flight to Moscow.

But Mabuza says it was the worst flight of his life and he can’t recall who was on board.

“The only thing that I noticed is that I was on a flight. Throughout the flight, I was on very high pain medication.”

Mabuza says his attention was on his health.

He says he's thankful to the Russian government for treating him in a public hospital.

“There’s nothing between me and the Guptas and the Russians till today.”