Mabuza: 5 cents petrol price hike a temporary reprieve
The projected 25 cents increase in the fuel price has been cushioned through the government’s Energy slate account that is normally reserved for fluctuations and to balance out erratic price movements.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says this month’s five cents increase in the petrol price is only a temporary reprieve.
Motorists were spared a 25 cents a litre increase this month.
Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, Mabuza said there was no doubt the hike in value-added tax is also having a devastating impact on households.
The projected 25 cents increase in the fuel price has been cushioned through the government’s Energy slate account that is normally reserved for fluctuations and to balance out erratic price movements.
But Mabuza says the decision was once off. He says that government must find the money to stimulate the economy, but this does not mean only attracting international investors.
“We need more and more domestic investment. We need to attend to certain policy gaps.”
He says government’s focus is on the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
“It’s not going to be a walk in the park. Our road to development will be accompanied with pain.”
Mabuza says government is in the process of reconstructing the country, and this also means acknowledging its mistakes and learning from them.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa says South Africa to recover from recession soon
-
#RandReport: Rand firms after South African current account narrows sharply
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
-
Solidarity: It’s important for Sasol to balance transformation
-
2 Transnet senior executives suspended
-
British Airways website suffers data breach; 380,000 payments affected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.