Lobby group unhappy with KZN Health tender process

DURBAN – A lobby group called the Federation for Radical Economic Transformation (FFRET) which is accused of holding the KZN Health HOD "hostage" says it is tired of tenders being mostly awarded to Indians.

On Thursday, its members are understood to have stormed a meeting between KZN Health HOD Musa Gumede and an intervention team from the provincial Treasury at the Natalia building in Pietermaritzburg.

The lobby group is believed to have held Gumede "hostage", demanding better services and the prioritisation of black service providers during the tender process.

An intervention team from the provincial Treasury has been overseeing supply chain management over the last few months and its members were also present during Thursday’s disruptions.

“We’re not criminals. We never stormed that office, ours was to engage.”

The federation’s secretary, Malusi Zondi, says that there has been a deliberate attempt to push out black Africans from being a part of the supply chain management processes.

“The intervention team is consulted by Indians and those consultants have delayed service delivery to our own people.”

Zondi says they have previously tried to speak to the Premier through his hotline about their attempts but were unsuccessful.

“For more than eight months there were no tender briefings, there were no alerts on job opportunities that were distributed.”

Meanwhile the alleged victim, KZN Health HOD Musa Gumede declined to comment on whether he truly was held hostage and directed all queries to the department.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)