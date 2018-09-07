[LISTEN] SA man lands 'Oscar' of wildlife photography for lioness pic

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka interviews photographer Isak Pretorius.

CAPE TOWN – Local photographer Isak Pretorius has announced that his image of a lioness was chosen as one of the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards.

The awards have been dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of wildlife photography.

Pretorius says he’s honoured.

“I am very thrilled that they chose the image of the lioness drinking water. She popped her head through a wall of green grass. The light was really soft and beautiful. That meant my shutter speed was slow. I took a series of shots and I got one where her tongue was out and her eyes were gazing at me.”

