[LISTEN] #JoburgFire: Building safety compliance in spotlight

Radio 702 | Three firefighters died on Wednesday while trying to put out the flames at the building which housed several government departments.

JOHANNESBURG - Africa Melane speaks to Tibor Tszana, Chief Inspector in the Department of Labour about the fire that broke out at the Gauteng Health Department in Johannesburg's CBD.

Three firefighters died on Wednesday while trying to put out the flames at the building which housed several government departments.

The fire signified why safety and regulations of buildings are of vital importance.

In order to prevent work accidents and other health problems among the employees, Tszana says it’s important that both employers and workers contribute to ensuring the safety of their working environment.

Listen to the audio for more.