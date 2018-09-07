[LISTEN] How to keep your wealth from waning during a recession

Radio 702 | Personal financial advisor Warren Ingram shares advice with investors after South Africa entered into a recession.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is in a recession, but what does it mean for you as an investor? Should you even care?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Galileo Capital personal financial advisor Warren Ingram.

Ingram said: "I hate the phrase technical recession. You're either in recession or not. We've been in a recession for quite some time."

