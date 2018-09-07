[LISTEN] FNB Stadium to be renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Radio 702 | Lillian Kolisang, spokesperson for the Speaker of the City of Joburg, tells The Midday Report's Ray White that the city will be conferring the Freedom of the City upon her.

JOHANNESBURG - Whether or not Cape Town's International Airport will be renamed after the late mother of the nation, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, is still not confirmed. But, the biggest stadium in the country will be.

The City of Joburg plans to rename the FNB Stadium after Madikizela-Mandela, following a proposal to do so.

