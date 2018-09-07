[LISTEN] City of Joburg to confer Freedom of City on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Radio 702 | Lillian Kolisang, spokesperson for the Speaker of the City of Joburg, tells The Midday Report's Ray White that the city will be conferring the Freedom of the City upon her.

Editors note: An earlier version of this article stated that the FNB Stadium will be named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. This process has only been proposed for the time being.

JOHANNESBURG - Whether or not Cape Town's International Airport will be renamed after the late mother of the nation, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, is still not confirmed. However, there have been a number of other suggestions thrown in.

The City of Joburg plans to confer the Freedom of the City upon Madikizela-Mandela, who died on 2 April this year.

Lillian Kolisang, spokesperson for the Speaker of the City of Joburg, tells The Midday Report's Ray White speaks to Ray White about these plans.

