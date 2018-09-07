Lawyer: Without Guptas, state capture inquiry won’t uncover truth
Evidence leaders have argued that the Gupta's cannot be given special treatment by testifying abroad because of their fear of being arrested in this country.
JOHANNESBURG – Ajay Gupta's lawyer has argued that without his evidence, the state capture inquiry will not be able to uncover the truth or come to an appropriate conclusion about the way forward.
Gupta's lawyer says he's prepared to testify but not on South African soil.
Several lawyers argued on Thursday that they should be allowed to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated their clients during the hearings.
Evidence leaders have argued that the Guptas cannot be given special treatment by testifying abroad because of their fear of being arrested in this country.
Ajay Gupta's lawyer Mike Hellens says his client won't testify in South Africa because of what he calls "the incompetence of the Hawks" and "the confusion" over what his client would be charged with but says the Guptas' evidence will be valuable.
“You can only work with evidence in the cross-examination that comes before you. If the Guptas are not before you, you will have a limping recommendation or foundation.”
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has reserved judgment on applications by the Gupta's and Duduzane Zuma to cross-examine witnesses.
The commission resumes on Monday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
Mashaba: Joburg CBD fire should never happen again
-
Ramaphosa says South Africa to recover from recession soon
-
'Farmers must recognise land on which they are farming was taken from others'
-
'Expropriate without compensation, but don't touch traditional land'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.