KZN Health chief mum on tender claims following alleged hostage incident

It’s understood members of a group known as, the Federation for Radical Economic Transformation, stormed a department meeting in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday and held Gumede hostage.

DURBAN - The head of KwaZulu-Natal’s Health Department Musa Gumede, who is said to have been held against his will, has refused to comment on whether he was forced to commit to prioritising black service providers.

It is understood that members of a group known as the Federation for Radical Economic Transformation stormed a department meeting in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday and held Gumede hostage.

The business forum has denied using excessive force and says its aim was to raise challenges with supply chain management processes and service delivery.

#KZNHealth HoD Musa Gumede is being held hostage at the Natalia building by members of Federation for Radical Economic Transformation. They are demanding tenders and are forcing him to write a letter to immediately re-instate Vusi Mahlabaas director of supply chain management. pic.twitter.com/hI6nQ6Sz0C — The Witness (@WitnessKZN) September 6, 2018

Secretary for the Federation for Radical Economic Transformation, Musa Zondi, says that there is an attempt by the intervention team from Treasury to prioritise Indian service providers for tenders.

"The treasurer, reserving powers over that department, they have the suspended people within that department who are African people with an intention of employing Indians alone."

Zondi claims that for the past eight months, there have not been any tender briefings or jobs advertised.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Health HOD declined to speak to Eyewitness News, directing all questions to his department.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)