JoburgFire: EMS crews monitoring Lisbon Building

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

#JoburgFire: EMS crews monitoring Lisbon Building

Three firefighters died on Wednesday while trying to put out the flames at the building which housed several government departments.

A firefighting crew assess the damage to a building in the Johannesburg CBD on 6 Septemer 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
A firefighting crew assess the damage to a building in the Johannesburg CBD on 6 Septemer 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Emergency Services say that the Lisbon Building in the CBD is still smouldering and a team is on sight to ensure the fire doesn’t reignite.

Three firefighters died on Wednesday while trying to put out the flames at the building which housed several government departments.

Students from a residence just opposite the building were evacuated on Thursday after the fire reignited.

Emergency services say while the blaze has been extinguished they are not taking any chances.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe says: “The building was smouldering because of the pile of boxes and paper that’s in there. But we’ll still go back just to make sure that it doesn’t reignite.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA