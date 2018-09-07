#JoburgFire: EMS crews monitoring Lisbon Building
Three firefighters died on Wednesday while trying to put out the flames at the building which housed several government departments.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Emergency Services say that the Lisbon Building in the CBD is still smouldering and a team is on sight to ensure the fire doesn’t reignite.
Students from a residence just opposite the building were evacuated on Thursday after the fire reignited.
Emergency services say while the blaze has been extinguished they are not taking any chances.
Spokesperson Nana Radebe says: “The building was smouldering because of the pile of boxes and paper that’s in there. But we’ll still go back just to make sure that it doesn’t reignite.”
#JoburgFire Fire trucks from the City of Tshwane have arrived in the Joburg CBD to assist with fighting the blaze. CE pic.twitter.com/A63LSvGni7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018
