Joburg Zoo mulls plans to replace Kinkel the elephant
Kinkel, who was born in the wild in 1983, died at the zoo on Tuesday after suffering from colic for many years.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Zoo says that it will consider whether to replace a 35-year-old male elephant that died at the park.
Kinkel, who was born in the wild in 1983, died at the zoo on Tuesday after suffering from colic for many years.
He was relocated to the Johannesburg Zoo from a farm in Botswana more than 17 years ago after he was injured and left with a hole in his trunk.
Kinkel shared the enclosure at the Joburg Zoo with his mate Lammie since 2001.
City Parks' Louis Gordon says Kinkel’s death is a huge loss for the zoo.
"At this stage, the plan is to make sure that Lammie is looked after well and to investigate whether they can replace Kinkel and there are all kinds of permits and conditions that they have to apply for so they still have to go through that process to see what is possible for the future, so they're considering their management plans around the elephant."
The Zoo is mourning the passing of Kinkel, a 35 year old male elephant who died yesterday morning. The cause of death is still unknown however he started being ill on Monday. The staff worked throughout the night & he was supervised by his keeper, Alice but sadly lost his battle. pic.twitter.com/mmSP7DvKU7— JoburgParksZoo (@JoburgParksZoo) September 5, 2018
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
Mashaba: Joburg CBD fire should never happen again
-
Ramaphosa says South Africa to recover from recession soon
-
'Farmers must recognise land on which they are farming was taken from others'
-
Luthuli House evacuated due to smoke inhalation fears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.