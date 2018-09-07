Joburg Zoo mulls plans to replace Kinkel the elephant

Kinkel, who was born in the wild in 1983, died at the zoo on Tuesday after suffering from colic for many years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Zoo says that it will consider whether to replace a 35-year-old male elephant that died at the park.

He was relocated to the Johannesburg Zoo from a farm in Botswana more than 17 years ago after he was injured and left with a hole in his trunk.

Kinkel shared the enclosure at the Joburg Zoo with his mate Lammie since 2001.

City Parks' Louis Gordon says Kinkel’s death is a huge loss for the zoo.

"At this stage, the plan is to make sure that Lammie is looked after well and to investigate whether they can replace Kinkel and there are all kinds of permits and conditions that they have to apply for so they still have to go through that process to see what is possible for the future, so they're considering their management plans around the elephant."