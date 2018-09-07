Higher learning: Jacob Zuma schools NWU students

Former President Jacob Zuma gave a lecture to political science students at the North West University Vaal Campus on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is not letting retirement define him or keep him down.

Zuma gave a lecture to political science students at the North West University Vaal Campus on Wednesday.

According to The Citizen, the former president touched on the apartheid legacy, his preferred type of democracy, and the economy.

His students were made up of third-year, honours, masters and PhD students in the university’s politics department.

uBaba has been dubbed a “political genius” and a “political mastermind” as he managed to make it into the presidency while clouded in controversy, surviving countless votes of no confidence, an impeachment and facing 783 counts of corruption charges.

The Daily Post reported that Zuma also lectured on why he believes that South Africa needs a Parliamentary democracy instead of a Constitutional democracy where the final say is in the hands of the electorate and not in the courts.

WATCH | Jacob Zuma becomes politics lecturerhttps://t.co/Y2dWlGGu4m pic.twitter.com/iytJFaMuc0 — The Daily Post (@TheDailyPostSA) September 6, 2018

Zuma will continue lecturing, saying that he is willing to lecture anytime he is called upon.