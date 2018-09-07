Heads will roll if negligence played role in Joburg CBD fire, warns MEC

Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says they will get to the bottom of this week's tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says heads will roll if investigations find that negligence played a role in the deadly fire at a government building in Joburg.

The Lisbon Building in the CBD started burning on Wednesday and three firefighters died during efforts to douse those flames.

The blaze reignited on Thursday and burned well into the evening.

A report from nine days ago showed that the building was only 21% compliant with occupational health and safety standards.

Mamabolo says they will get to the bottom of this week's tragedy.

“All of us and the families should find a proper report of what happened and if there’s any negligence, the law should take its course.

“On the cause of the fire, we also believe that there must be a separate investigation that will also be able to tell us what was the real cause of the fire.”

