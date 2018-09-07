Group accused of Pikitup manager’s attempted murder denied bail

The suspects were handcuffed after assaulting the manager and dousing him with petrol while threatening to set him alight, before he was able to escape.

JOHANNESBURG - The five suspects accused of the attempted murder of a Pikitup general manager have been denied bail.

The group was part of ongoing protests at the Pikitup offices.

Demonstrators have been demanding permanent employment at the waste company.

The suspects were handcuffed on Monday after assaulting the manager and dousing him with petrol while threatening to set him alight, before he was able to escape.

The City of Johannesburg's Luyanda Mfeka said: “In its ruling, the court found that the suspects should not be given bail as a result of their conduct. The city is pleased with this particular outcome.”

At the same time, Pikitup says the majority of its Johannesburg depots weren't able to render waste collection services on Friday as a result of the ongoing protests.

Pikitup's Muzi Mkhwanazi said: “Services could not be rendered in Midrand, Selby, Zondi and Central Camp simply because of job seekers who are protesting outside our depots, preventing our workers from rendering services to our residents.”