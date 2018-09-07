Group accused of Pikitup manager’s attempted murder denied bail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Group accused of Pikitup manager’s attempted murder denied bail

The suspects were handcuffed after assaulting the manager and dousing him with petrol while threatening to set him alight, before he was able to escape.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The five suspects accused of the attempted murder of a Pikitup general manager have been denied bail.

The group was part of ongoing protests at the Pikitup offices.

Demonstrators have been demanding permanent employment at the waste company.

The suspects were handcuffed on Monday after assaulting the manager and dousing him with petrol while threatening to set him alight, before he was able to escape.

The City of Johannesburg's Luyanda Mfeka said: “In its ruling, the court found that the suspects should not be given bail as a result of their conduct. The city is pleased with this particular outcome.”

At the same time, Pikitup says the majority of its Johannesburg depots weren't able to render waste collection services on Friday as a result of the ongoing protests.

Pikitup's Muzi Mkhwanazi said: “Services could not be rendered in Midrand, Selby, Zondi and Central Camp simply because of job seekers who are protesting outside our depots, preventing our workers from rendering services to our residents.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA