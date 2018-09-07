Gordhan visits Denel explosion site, sends condolences to families of victims

8 people were killed when propellant in the Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot in Macassar ignited on Monday. Minister Pravin Gordhan says the investigation team is drawn from various organisations.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has extended his condolences to the families of those killed in this week's Denel explosion.

Gordhan is visiting the site on Friday afternoon.

“At this point in time, it’s a very sensitive moment for the families because there are all these forensic processes that need to be concluded before any definitive answers can be given to questions we all have.”

Eight people were killed when propellant in the Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot in Macassar ignited on Monday.

#RDMExplosion Gordhan promises there will be regular updates with regard to the investigation process. KB pic.twitter.com/EvSqRRiHY3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2018

At the same time, a multi-disciplinary team will be collaborating to try to get to the bottom of the deadly explosion.

Gordhan says the investigation team is drawn from various organisations.

“The investigation themselves are being conducted by the South African Police Service, the Department of Labour and an independent specialist appointed by the company, so we might have an independent view of what might have been the cause of the explosion.”

He says it's impossible to say what might have caused the blast at this stage.

“There are various scenarios that are possible, the investigators and the investigation process will explore each of the possibilities.”

The blast sent shockwaves through surrounding areas.

