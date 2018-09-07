Gordhan to visit site of Denel explosion
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will be joined by Denel board chairperson, Mahla Hlahla.
CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is to visit the Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot near Somerset West following an explosion on Monday.
Gordhan will be joined by Denel board chairperson, Mahla Hlahla.
#RDMExplosion Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan will today visit the Rheinmetall Denel Munition plant in Somerset West CA pic.twitter.com/Eup0FOvOtT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2018
The families of the eight workers killed in the incident held two memorial services in Macassar and Lwandle on Thursday night.
Flowers against a perimeter wall is a stark reminder of the tragedy that unfolded earlier this week.
Trucks and cars are moving in and out through the facility's main gate, a sure sign that operations are continuing.
Gordhan, Hlahla and Rheinmetall Denel Munition CEO, Norbert Schulze, will assess the extent of the damage.
They will also speak to some of the employees affected by the blast.
The identities of workers killed in the explosion are expected to be officially released by next week.
The cause of the blast is not yet known.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
No constitutional amendment required for land reform, says banking association
-
Snow predicted for parts of WC,EC; heavy rainfall for Gauteng
-
5 arrested for attempted murder after Pikitup manager doused with petrol
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.