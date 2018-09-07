Gordhan to visit site of Denel explosion

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will be joined by Denel board chairperson, Mahla Hlahla.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is to visit the Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot near Somerset West following an explosion on Monday.

Gordhan will be joined by Denel board chairperson, Mahla Hlahla.

The families of the eight workers killed in the incident held two memorial services in Macassar and Lwandle on Thursday night.

Flowers against a perimeter wall is a stark reminder of the tragedy that unfolded earlier this week.

Trucks and cars are moving in and out through the facility's main gate, a sure sign that operations are continuing.

Gordhan, Hlahla and Rheinmetall Denel Munition CEO, Norbert Schulze, will assess the extent of the damage.

They will also speak to some of the employees affected by the blast.

The identities of workers killed in the explosion are expected to be officially released by next week.

The cause of the blast is not yet known.

