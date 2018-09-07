Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and wife to divorce
In a joint statement, Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler said they separated some time ago and divorce proceedings had started. Johnson’s former advisor confirmed that a statement had been issued to the 'Press Association'.
LONDON - Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign secretary, said on Friday he had separated from his wife Marina Wheeler and the couple will divorce, the Press Association reported.
Johnson is the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed prime minister Theresa May and is seen as someone who would lead Britain to a more radical departure from the European Union (EU) after being the figurehead of the Leave campaign in 2016.
In a joint statement, Johnson and Wheeler said they separated some time ago and divorce proceedings had started. Johnson’s former advisor confirmed that a statement had been issued to the Press Association.
The statement came after the Sun newspaper ran a front-page story saying the couple, who have four children, had separated.
“Several months ago, after 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate. We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is under way,” the statement said, according to the Press Association.
Reuters attempted to contact Johnson, a former mayor of London, directly through phone calls to his office and by email.
Johnson is one of the most recognisable figures in British politics thanks to his shock of blonde hair and colourful turn of phrase. Advocates of Brexit say he is the man who should succeed May, and he is popular with the party’s grassroots.
“He’s still the favourite,” said bookmaker William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly, commenting on the odds of Johnson being the party’s next leader. “Over the years Boris has been very Teflon ... we think he’s got more than a couple of lives left yet.”
Johnson served as foreign minister under May for two years until July, when he quit in protest at her Brexit negotiating strategy, saying it would leave Britain as a colony of the EU.
Since then, he has repeatedly criticised the strategy in parliament and through his regular newspaper column.
May’s future and the direction the country will take at its most significant strategic juncture since the end of World War Two is subject to intense scrutiny as Britain enters the final phases of Brexit negotiations ahead of a March 2019 EU exit.
Her plan has little support in Brussels, which says she needs to agree to further concessions to make the plan workable, and within her party, where eurosceptics say she has already conceded too much ground by seeking a “common rule book” to permit free trade in goods.
“I think if the government was to fall then he would probably prosper at the point of maximum chaos but if she gets through Brexit I cannot see him becoming leader,” Giles Kenningham, a former adviser to 2010-2016 prime minister David Cameron, told Sky News.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Japan typhoon leaves at least 10 dead & thousands stranded
-
[WATCH] Caught on Camera: Man refused bus service because he's black
-
[VIDEO] 13-year-old wakes up to naked intruder
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
Trump says Woodward's White House book a 'scam'
-
Asia's growing appetite for meat is causing problems for environment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.