Firefighters' deaths: EFF to open murder cases against Human Settlements MEC

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters says it will be opening a case of murder against Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa over the deaths of three firefighters in the CBD.

It’s since emerged the building failed to meet safety standards.

The red beret's Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego says the African National Congress government is killing people on a daily base.

“They are abusing every black person, the issues of the firefighters… We’re going to open a murder case against them because we have the evidence.”

Mashego says they believe corruption played a role in this deadly fire.

“There are servers that were put here by e-government and they were linked to a project of e-government so which we have queried. There’s also corruption here which we believe the ANC is trying to hide.”

VIDEO: Fallen firefighter's family visits the CBD

The family of the firefighter who plunged to his death while fighting a fire at a building in the Johannesburg CBD have visited the spot where he died.

Simphiwe Moropane tripped while trying to make his way through the thick smoke on the top floor of the Lisbon Bank building on Wednesday.

Two of his colleagues also died while trying to extinguish the blaze that broke out on the 23rd floor, which was home to some government departments.

Emergency services managed to contain the fire on Thursday but are still on the scene keeping a close eye on the building.

There was a sombre mood in the CBD earlier as the family of the firefighter who fell to his death visited the exact spot where he died.

Moropane's wife and his parents were taken to the site in front of the building where they stood briefly, crying and holding each other.

The fire has been extinguished, but emergency services are still on site to make sure it does not reignite.

Emergency services say plans for the memorial service and funerals of the fallen fighters are underway.