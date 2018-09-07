Family to resume search for missing Dawn Basdeo
Basdeo’s husband Prem was arrested soon after she went missing two months ago; he’s confessed to the crime and remains in police custody.
PRETORIA - The family of missing Pretoria woman Dawn Basdeo will again embark on a search for her body this weekend.
Two weeks ago, dozens of volunteers searched several farms in the west of Pretoria without success.
Basdeo’s daughters have not given up hope of finding their mother in order to lay her to rest.
Family spokesperson Kate Llewellyn-Smith says their focus area tomorrow has been identified as a possible location of the body.
“We were unsuccessful in our attempts to find her in our previous occasion. This weekend we’ll be searching the area south of Germiston Lake and around the Rand Airport area. We will congregate at the entrance to the gyms and golf club at 6 am tomorrow.”
She has called on volunteers to help.
