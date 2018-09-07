Popular Topics
Family visits scene where firefighter died

Simphiwe Moropane tripped while trying to make his way through the thick smoke on the top floor of the Lisbon Bank building on Wednesday.

Simphiwe Moropane's wife and his parents were taken to the site in front of the building where they stood briefly, crying and holding each other. Christa Eybers/EWN
Simphiwe Moropane's wife and his parents were taken to the site in front of the building where they stood briefly, crying and holding each other. Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the firefighter who plunged to his death while fighting a fire at a building in the Johannesburg CBD have visited the spot where he died.

Simphiwe Moropane tripped while trying to make his way through the thick smoke on the top floor of the Lisbon Bank building on Wednesday.

Two of his colleagues also died while trying to extinguish the blaze that broke out on the 23rd floor, which was home to some government departments.

Emergency services managed to contain the fire on Thursday but are still on the scene keeping a close eye on the building.

There was a sombre mood in the CBD earlier as the family of the firefighter who fell to his death visited the exact spot where he died.

Moropane's wife and his parents were taken to the site in front of the building where they stood briefly, crying and holding each other.

The fire has been extinguished, but emergency services are still on site to make sure it does not reignite.

Emergency services say plans for the memorial service and funerals of the fallen fighters are underway.

VIDEO: 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire

Timeline

