Effortlessly chic Meghan Markle named People's best dressed woman
Markle, 37, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain’s Prince Harry in May, topped People’s annual list ahead of the likes of Kim Kardashian.
LOS ANGELES - Meghan Markle was named the best-dressed woman of 2018 by People magazine on Wednesday in a rare accolade for royalty by the celebrity publication.
Markle, 37, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain’s Prince Harry in May, topped People’s annual list ahead of Hollywood actresses including Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and reality star Kim Kardashian. Giving top honours to a royal family member marked a departure for the magazine.
“We have never had the list with royals or anyone outside of Hollywood. But when you talk about style and 2018 you cannot have that conversation without mentioning Meghan Markle,” People’s style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal told Reuters.
WATCH: Meghan Markle's 'effortlessly chic' look wins 2018 best dressed
“Her style was the one that really had the spotlight this year so we felt we had to not only put her on the list but make her the best dressed,” Lavinthal said. California-born Markle, the former star of the TV show Suits, has featured prominently in magazines and newspapers since her engagement to Harry in November 2017. Their wedding was watched by millions around the world.
Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring while they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on 27 November 2017 following the announcement of their engagement. Picture: AFP.
Markle has won plaudits for mixing outfits from retail fashion stores with designer couture, while flouting traditional British royal style by showing her bare legs, wearing off the shoulder outfits and arranging her hair in a messy bun for her wedding.
“Whether she is wearing a classic button-down shirt and ripped jeans, like any other girl, or a couture wedding gown and a tiara, unlike most of us, she always looks effortlessly chic. There is something about her that looks polished without being too perfect,” Lavinthal said.
Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry on 19 May 2018. Picture: Reuters
People also praised Blanchett for consistently pulling off daring but flawless fashion designs, Clooney for a “bold and glamorous style that’s all her own,” and Ocean’s 8 star Bullock who the magazine said “has never looked more stunning.”
Kardashian, who mixes casual looks inspired by husband Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion line with figure-hugging glamour, was given a social influencer award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in June.
“She looked great this year. She really sticks to her own aesthetic. She certainly does what she wants,” Lavinthal said.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Die Antwoord to Eminem: Ninja & Yo-landi strike back
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Hollywood star and 1970s sex symbol Burt Reynolds dead at 82
-
Nyovest and the #FillUp trademark saga: Can artists trademark event names?
-
Katy Perry denies Dr Luke rape claims
-
[WATCH] Soweto shows 'Brooke Logan' tons of SA love
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.