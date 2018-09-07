Effortlessly chic Meghan Markle named People's best dressed woman

Markle, 37, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain’s Prince Harry in May, topped People’s annual list ahead of the likes of Kim Kardashian.

LOS ANGELES - Meghan Markle was named the best-dressed woman of 2018 by People magazine on Wednesday in a rare accolade for royalty by the celebrity publication.

Markle, 37, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain’s Prince Harry in May, topped People’s annual list ahead of Hollywood actresses including Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and reality star Kim Kardashian. Giving top honours to a royal family member marked a departure for the magazine.

“We have never had the list with royals or anyone outside of Hollywood. But when you talk about style and 2018 you cannot have that conversation without mentioning Meghan Markle,” People’s style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal told Reuters.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's 'effortlessly chic' look wins 2018 best dressed

“Her style was the one that really had the spotlight this year so we felt we had to not only put her on the list but make her the best dressed,” Lavinthal said. California-born Markle, the former star of the TV show Suits, has featured prominently in magazines and newspapers since her engagement to Harry in November 2017. Their wedding was watched by millions around the world.

Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring while they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on 27 November 2017 following the announcement of their engagement. Picture: AFP.

Markle has won plaudits for mixing outfits from retail fashion stores with designer couture, while flouting traditional British royal style by showing her bare legs, wearing off the shoulder outfits and arranging her hair in a messy bun for her wedding.

“Whether she is wearing a classic button-down shirt and ripped jeans, like any other girl, or a couture wedding gown and a tiara, unlike most of us, she always looks effortlessly chic. There is something about her that looks polished without being too perfect,” Lavinthal said.

Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry on 19 May 2018. Picture: Reuters

People also praised Blanchett for consistently pulling off daring but flawless fashion designs, Clooney for a “bold and glamorous style that’s all her own,” and Ocean’s 8 star Bullock who the magazine said “has never looked more stunning.”

Kardashian, who mixes casual looks inspired by husband Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion line with figure-hugging glamour, was given a social influencer award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in June.

“She looked great this year. She really sticks to her own aesthetic. She certainly does what she wants,” Lavinthal said.