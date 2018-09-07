Eastern Cape police deny claims of possible child trafficking

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Eastern Cape police deny claims of possible child trafficking

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle raised concern earlier this week, stating officials are on high alert after identifying a serious threat of child trafficking.

FILE: Eastern Cape's Phumulo Masualle. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Eastern Cape's Phumulo Masualle. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have refuted claims of possible child trafficking in the province.

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle raised concern earlier this week, stating officials are on high alert after identifying a serious threat of child trafficking.

His spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo says about three weeks ago, law enforcement agencies intercepted a bakkie full of people between the ages of 14 and 21 whom they believe were being trafficked.

Kupelo says that matter will be heard in court soon.

But the police's Priscilla Naidu says no truck was stopped between Nanaga and Port Elizabeth on suspicion of child trafficking. Instead, the Hawks are investigating a case involving the transportation of illegal immigrants

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA