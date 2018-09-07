Eastern Cape police deny claims of possible child trafficking

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle raised concern earlier this week, stating officials are on high alert after identifying a serious threat of child trafficking.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have refuted claims of possible child trafficking in the province.

His spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo says about three weeks ago, law enforcement agencies intercepted a bakkie full of people between the ages of 14 and 21 whom they believe were being trafficked.

Kupelo says that matter will be heard in court soon.

But the police's Priscilla Naidu says no truck was stopped between Nanaga and Port Elizabeth on suspicion of child trafficking. Instead, the Hawks are investigating a case involving the transportation of illegal immigrants