Eastern Cape police deny claims of possible child trafficking
Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle raised concern earlier this week, stating officials are on high alert after identifying a serious threat of child trafficking.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have refuted claims of possible child trafficking in the province.
Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle raised concern earlier this week, stating officials are on high alert after identifying a serious threat of child trafficking.
His spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo says about three weeks ago, law enforcement agencies intercepted a bakkie full of people between the ages of 14 and 21 whom they believe were being trafficked.
Kupelo says that matter will be heard in court soon.
But the police's Priscilla Naidu says no truck was stopped between Nanaga and Port Elizabeth on suspicion of child trafficking. Instead, the Hawks are investigating a case involving the transportation of illegal immigrants
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
Nedbank warns land expropriation could trigger banking crisis
-
Snow predicted for parts of WC,EC; heavy rainfall for Gauteng
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
Zuma's legal fees R1.4m more than initially announced
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.