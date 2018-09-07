Diego Novella could appeal murder conviction, sentence
Novella was handed a 20-year jail term on Thursday for murdering American Gabriela Alban at a Camps Bay Hotel in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - A Guatemalan man convicted of killing his girlfriend in Cape Town may appeal.
Diego Novella was handed a 20-year jail term on Thursday for murdering American Gabriela Alban at a Camps Bay Hotel in 2015. The couple was holidaying in the Mother City.
Novella says he mistook his partner for a demonic entity at the time he attacked her.
He has claimed diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication.
His lawyer, William Booth, says that they're considering appealing the conviction and sentence.
“Mr Novella has approached me with regard to bringing an application for leave to appeal, but that’s something I need to look at in more detail. I’ll get a copy of the judgment and take instruction from him. I have to contact the family in Guatemala.”
Alban's mother, Doris Weitz, says while she accepts the court’s decision, she was hoping for a harsher punishment.
“I hate to hear the things that the monster did to my child. It’s been very, very difficult.”
Alban joined her partner in South Africa, seeking treatment for Lyme disease and for a vacation.
Shortly thereafter, she was found murdered in the bathroom of their hotel suite in Camps Bay.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
Heads will roll if negligence played role in Joburg CBD fire, warns MEC
-
Land expropriation plans not attack on white people, says Mokonyane
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.