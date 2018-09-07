Diego Novella could appeal murder conviction, sentence

Novella was handed a 20-year jail term on Thursday for murdering American Gabriela Alban at a Camps Bay Hotel in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - A Guatemalan man convicted of killing his girlfriend in Cape Town may appeal.

Diego Novella was handed a 20-year jail term on Thursday for murdering American Gabriela Alban at a Camps Bay Hotel in 2015. The couple was holidaying in the Mother City.

Novella says he mistook his partner for a demonic entity at the time he attacked her.

He has claimed diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication.

His lawyer, William Booth, says that they're considering appealing the conviction and sentence.

“Mr Novella has approached me with regard to bringing an application for leave to appeal, but that’s something I need to look at in more detail. I’ll get a copy of the judgment and take instruction from him. I have to contact the family in Guatemala.”

Alban's mother, Doris Weitz, says while she accepts the court’s decision, she was hoping for a harsher punishment.

“I hate to hear the things that the monster did to my child. It’s been very, very difficult.”

Alban joined her partner in South Africa, seeking treatment for Lyme disease and for a vacation.

Shortly thereafter, she was found murdered in the bathroom of their hotel suite in Camps Bay.

