Denel explosion victims remembered

CAPE TOWN – A memorial service for the workers killed during Monday’s arms manufacturing plant blast was held in Macassar on Thursday night.

The eight workers died while working on a propellant blending process at the Rheinmettal Denel Munition depot, outside Somerset West.

Family members gave DNA samples to help identify the victims after their remains were removed from the explosion site earlier this week.

Bereaved family members of six of the eight workers killed in Monday’s blast, were seated in the two front rows of the packed St Joseph the Worker Anglican Church.

They wept as their relatives’ names were read out.

Candles were lit to honour their loved ones who tragically lost their lives.

Caroline Adriaanse says she’s still coming grips with her 51-year-old brother, Stevon Isaac’s, untimely death.

“It’s very sore inside of me. I can’t accept it but time will heal us.”

Bishop Margaret Vertue had comforting words for the mourning relatives.

“We need to listen to them recalling their last communications, the regrets.”

A memorial service for two victims who lived in Lwandle, Strand was also held last night.