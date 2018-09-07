De Lille: Denel must move away from Macassar

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille was speaking at a memorial service on Thursday night to honour the eight workers killed in an explosion at the plant earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says it's time for Rheinmetall Denel Munition to pack up and leave the Macassar area.

Experts are still probing the circumstances that led to the disaster.

De Lille says having the facility right next to a residential area reminds her of apartheid spatial planning.

“The time has come for Denel to move away from our communities to a place far away, where there are no communities close by because the danger of living like this not acceptable.”

Family members gave DNA samples to help identify the victims after their remains were removed from the explosion site earlier this week.

Bereaved family members, of six of the eight workers killed in Monday’s blast, were seated in the two front rows of the packed St Joseph the Worker Anglican Church.

They wept as their relatives’ names were read out.

#RDMExplosion Family and friends of 6 men killed during an explosion at Rheinmetall Denel Munition on Monday are gathered at St John The Worker Anglican Church in Macassar for a memorial service. A service for 2 others is also being held in Lwandle. KB pic.twitter.com/RjGyCYLOED — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

Candles were lit to honour their loved ones who tragically lost their lives.

Caroline Adriaanse says she’s still coming grips with her 51-year-old brother, Stevon Isaac’s, untimely death.

“It’s very sore inside of me. I can’t accept it but time will tell us.”

Bishop Margaret Vertue had comforting words for the mourning relatives.

“We need to listen to them recalling tehri last communications, their regrets, their if only.”

A memorial service for two victims who lived in Lwandle, Strand, was also held on Thursday night.

WATCH: Cause of Denel explosion remains unknown

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)