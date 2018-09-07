Cold snap to persist in Gauteng, NC predicted to feel worst of chilly weather
The weather service says the Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal can also expect isolated storms.
JOHANNESBURG - Wet and cold conditions are expected to persist in Gauteng for at least the next 24 hours.
The South African Weather Service’s Madimetja Phema says the cold weather will subside.
“The only major thing is what’s coming in for Gauteng, we’re going to be seeing temperatures cooling from tomorrow and Sunday, [we are] looking at cool temperatures for Sunday.”
Sutherland in the Northern Cape is predicted to feel the worst of the chilly weather with temperatures dropping to below -3 degrees.
