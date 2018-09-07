Child abductions under spotlight as EC cops probe links to human trafficking

Sizwe Kupelo of the Eastern Cape premier's office says authorities are probing a number of possible trafficking cases in the province following several kidnappings.

CAPE TOWN - With communities across Cape Town taking what precautions they can to ensure their children are safe, police in the Eastern Cape are investigating several child kidnappings which could be linked to human trafficking.

Sizwe Kupelo of the Eastern Cape Premier's office says that authorities are probing a number of possible trafficking cases in the province following several kidnappings.

“Three weeks ago, our law enforcement agencies intercepted a bakkie full of children [and other young people] between the ages of 14 and 21, who are believed to be from one of the SADC countries.”

Earlier this week, four children were abducted in Whittlesea near Queenstown.

They've since been rescued and taken to places of safety.

In Cape Town, incidents have been reported in Bonteheuwel, Kensington and District Six, among other areas

Since early August, there've been 13 cases reported to authorities in total.

The modus operandi in each case is very similar, female learners are targeted while walking to or from school.

