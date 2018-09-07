Cele hopes SAPS partnership with PSL has impact on crime

The police and PSL have joined forces through MultiChoice Diski Challenge games which will see cops offer crime prevention services to communities.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele says he hopes his department's partnership with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) helps rid communities of crime and drug abuse.

The initiative is targeted at young people at soccer matches.

Cele will launch the programme in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The Police Minister says that he hopes the initiative will also help improve the behaviour of supporters at big PSL games.

“We’ll have supporters to stay with them, keep them closely and become part of the safety rather than part of causing problems, becoming victims and perpetrators. So, we’ll be helped by the soccer fraternity in this initiative.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)