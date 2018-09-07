CT school principal shares concerns over spike in child abductions

The Western Cape Education Department has received six reports of attempted abductions over the past two days.

CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg principal says he is very worried for the safety of his pupils.

The Western Cape Education Department has received six reports of attempted abductions over the past two days.

Phoenix Secondary School's Shafiek Abrahams says he's met with police and the local community policing forum, requesting that members conduct patrols around the school grounds.

“In Manenberg, our children don’t have the privilege of being driven to school by their parents. About 90% of them walk or take the taxi. This makes them even more exposed to the elements.”

The reports have come from various communities across Cape Town.

On Wednesday morning, a girl from Modderdam High was nearly abducted while making her way to school in Bonteheuwel.

Last week, a primary school learner was rescued by a vigilant community member in Kensington when a stranger tried to lure the child into his car.

In the Steenberg area in the same week, a grade nine pupil was abducted and sexually assaulted while making her way to school.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says they've received 13 reports of child abductions and attempted kidnappings since 8 August.

“Three of the learners were abducted, sexually assaulted and if you want to call it ‘returned’. One of the learners was abducted and found dead last Thursday. We have requested a meeting with the police [and] it’s imperative for us to know if there’s is a link in any way.”

Child abductions have spilled over into the Eastern Cape.

Premier Phumulo Masualle has raised concern about a spike in child snatching incidents in the province.

In the latest case, earlier this week four children were abducted in Whittlesea.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)