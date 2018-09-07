At least 5 dead in Zim cholera outbreak

Memories are still fresh of a cholera epidemic that swept through the country a decade ago, killing 4,000 people.

HARARE - At least five people have died after an outbreak of cholera in parts of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital.

Health Minister David Parirenyatwa has toured Harare’s Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital where more than 30 people are admitted.

So far, a 26-year-old Glen View woman has died from suspected cholera at the hospital.

The minister has declared an outbreak of cholera in Harare's Glen View and Budiriro suburbs.

Four other deaths in the community are also strongly suspected to have been caused by this highly contagious disease.

There’s hope that the authorities move quickly to contain this outbreak.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)