Anne Hathaway to receive human rights award
The 35-year-old actress will be given the prestigious honour at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, September 15, in recognition of her continued charity work, particularly with the LGBTQ community.
WASHINGTON D.C - Anne Hathaway is set to be honoured with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) national equality award next week.
The 35-year-old actress will be given the prestigious honour at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, 15 September, in recognition of her continued charity work, particularly with the LGBTQ community, Variety has reported.
HRC president Chad Griffin told Variety: "Through her incredible talent and bold activism, Anne Hathaway uses her global platform to stand up for the LGBTQ community.
"From speaking out against discriminatory legislation targeting the LGBTQ community to her leadership on workplace equality for women, Hathaway is making a real difference in the lives of countless people around the globe."
The publication states that former vice president Joe Biden will speak at the event, as well as former attorney general Eric Holder, Virginia delegate and transgender activist Danica Roem, and Nevada secretary of state candidate Nelson Araujo.
Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman famously sold their wedding photos and donated proceeds to organisations working to achieve marriage equality when they tied the knot in 2012.
The Ocean's Eight star also joined in a HRC-led petition in 2016 to protest a Georgia bill that would allow discrimination of LGBTQ individuals. On top of that, Hathaway is the UN Women's global ambassador, where she works to support women's equality in the workplace, and also serves on the advisory board for Lollipop Theatre Network, an organisation that screens films for hospital patients with chronic or life-threatening illness.
Speaking about her work with the LGBTQ community in 2008, the Les Miserables star said: "I don't consider myself just an ally to the LGBT community, I consider myself your family. And so, I'm doing what we should all do with our families - I'm loving you, I support you, I completely accept you as you are, as I hope you do me, and if anyone ever tries to hurt you, I'm going to give them hell."
