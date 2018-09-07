ANC welcomes Smith’s decision to appear before party's integrity committee

Vincent Smith is facing bribery allegations related to money he received from Bosasa's chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed Vincent Smith's decision to appear before the party's integrity commission.

He says the R600,000 received was in the form of a loan to pay his daughters tuition fees and not a bribe.

Smith says he’s determined to clear his name.

ANC's Pule Mabe says: “Remember that the integrity committee of the ANC, how it operated in the past, is that it can call you or you can also ask to appear before them if you feel that there’s a matter that you need to clarify.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)