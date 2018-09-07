ANC welcomes Smith’s decision to appear before party's integrity committee
Vincent Smith is facing bribery allegations related to money he received from Bosasa's chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed Vincent Smith's decision to appear before the party's integrity commission.
Smith is facing bribery allegations related to money he received from Bosasa's chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi.
He says the R600,000 received was in the form of a loan to pay his daughters tuition fees and not a bribe.
Smith says he’s determined to clear his name.
ANC's Pule Mabe says: “Remember that the integrity committee of the ANC, how it operated in the past, is that it can call you or you can also ask to appear before them if you feel that there’s a matter that you need to clarify.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
[WATCH] EFF invades Catzevelos-linked eatery, dance on the tables
-
AfriForum a disgrace to SA, says ANC MP
-
Mabuza says 'too ill' to remember details of Russia trip on Gupta plane
-
Land expropriation plans not attack on white people, says Mokonyane
-
'Farmers must recognise land on which they are farming was taken from others'
-
'Expropriate without compensation, but don't touch traditional land'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.