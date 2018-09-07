ANC welcomes Smith’s decision to appear before party's integrity committee

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

ANC welcomes Smith’s decision to appear before party's integrity committee

Vincent Smith is facing bribery allegations related to money he received from Bosasa's chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi.

FILE: Constitutional Review Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Constitutional Review Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed Vincent Smith's decision to appear before the party's integrity commission.

Smith is facing bribery allegations related to money he received from Bosasa's chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi.

He says the R600,000 received was in the form of a loan to pay his daughters tuition fees and not a bribe.

Smith says he’s determined to clear his name.

ANC's Pule Mabe says: “Remember that the integrity committee of the ANC, how it operated in the past, is that it can call you or you can also ask to appear before them if you feel that there’s a matter that you need to clarify.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA