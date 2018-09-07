ANC, AgriSA meeting in Pretoria to discuss land policy

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa last month announced the party supports an amendment to section 25 of the Constitution to allow for this policy.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and AgriSA are meeting in Pretoria on Friday to discuss policy on land expropriation without compensation and its effect on agriculture.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa last month announced that the party supports an amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for this policy.

AgriSA has, however, maintained that there’s no need to amend the Constitution.

A delegation from the ANC and AgriSA will take part in a dialogue on the effects that expropriating land without compensation would have on the agricultural sector.

The ANC’s Fikile Mbalula explains: “The land redistribution matter is about democratising our economy.”

AgriSA president Dan Creek has appealed to the ANC to be mindful of the views of farmers in the country.

“We need to honour our farmers. We need to respect and we must show respect.”

Both organisations say they expect to walk out of today’s dialogue with solutions and resolutions on land reform.

